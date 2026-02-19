Bhiwandi Mayoral Poll: Congress Leadership Faces Serious Allegations; Call For Rahul Gandhi’s Immediate Intervention

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshvardhan Sapkal | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Bhiwandi: Political tensions have escalated sharply in Bhiwandi ahead of the mayoral election scheduled for February 20, 2026, after a letter addressed to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggered a fresh controversy within party ranks.

Serious Allegations Raised

The letter, written by Bhiwandi City District Congress Committee President and former MLA Advocate Abdul Rashid Taher Momin, levels serious allegations against Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh. Momin has claimed that the state leadership has allegedly adopted an internal strategy that could result in Congress and NCP corporators indirectly backing a BJP candidate in the mayoral contest.

Whip Sparks Concerns

According to the letter, a whip issued on February 18, 2026, has placed pressure on elected representatives to vote for a specific candidate, raising concerns among local party workers about transparency and ideological consistency.

Numbers Favour Congress

In the 90-member Bhiwandi civic house, Congress holds 30 seats while the NCP has 12. Party insiders argue that with the support of independents, Congress has the numerical strength to secure the mayor’s post. However, the alleged strategy of the state leadership has created uncertainty and dissatisfaction at the grassroots level.

Ideological Debate Intensifies

Given Bhiwandi’s significant minority population, the issue is being viewed not merely as a political arithmetic exercise but as a test of ideological commitment. The matter has sparked debate on social media, with workers and citizens questioning the party’s stand.

Also Watch:

Rahul Visit Under Spotlight

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Bhiwandi a day after the mayoral election in connection with a court appearance, intensifying speculation that the controversy could cast a shadow over his visit.

High Command Awaited

All eyes are now on the Congress high command as local leaders demand a clear and revised whip to dispel confusion and restore confidence among party cadres.

