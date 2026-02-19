Bhiwandi News: NGT Bans Drinking Water Supply From Varala Devi Lake Over Severe Contamination; Over 1 Lakh Residents Affected

Contaminated Varala Devi Lake in Bhiwandi faces an NGT water supply ban, triggering a major civic crisis for local residents | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 19: In a major relief to residents but a serious setback for the civic administration, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a ban on the supply of drinking water from Varala Devi Lake in Bhiwandi till March 27, citing alarming levels of contamination and potential public health risks. The tribunal has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit a detailed investigation report before the next hearing.

The order has exposed glaring lapses in the water supply monitoring system of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

Over 1 lakh residents hit

More than one lakh residents from Kamatghar, Fena Gaon, Mansarovar Bhagyanagar and adjoining areas were receiving nearly 5 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water from the lake.

Following the suspension, the civic body has deployed only five water tankers, each with a capacity of 12,000–15,000 litres, a measure widely seen as grossly inadequate for such a large population. A severe water crisis is now looming in the affected pockets.

Lab tests reveal shocking findings

Water samples collected on January 15, 2026, revealed a Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level of 5.8, exceeding permissible limits. Fecal coliform was recorded at 170, while total coliform (MPN method) stood at 1,600, rendering the water unsafe for human consumption.

The issue surfaced during a hearing on a petition filed by social activist Dr Snehal Dhonde. Advocate Ronita Bhattacharya informed the tribunal that visibly contaminated water was being supplied in the Varala Devi temple area.

Sewage inflow, broken boundaries

Residents alleged that untreated sewage from Mansarovar, Fena Gaon and nearby settlements was being directly discharged into the lake, turning the water green. The lake’s damaged boundary wall further enabled people to bathe, wash clothes and vehicles, worsening contamination.

Shockingly, locals also claimed that water supply continued even after bodies were retrieved from the lake in suicide cases.

₹25 lakh corrective plan; ₹54 crore project stalled

BNMC Executive Engineer Sandeep Patnavar said sewage inflow from three points had been identified; two have been diverted to a new drainage scheme, while work at the third point will be completed within a month at a cost of ₹25 lakh. Barricading around the lake is also planned.

Meanwhile, ₹54 crore has been sanctioned under the Centre’s National Lake Conservation Scheme for restoration and beautification, but funds are yet to be released.

Fresh samples collected on February 6 have been sent to an approved laboratory. The next hearing is scheduled for March 27. Residents are demanding accountability and permanent access to safe drinking water.

