Bhiwandi Mayor Election: Major Political Twist As Congress Backs BJP Rebel, Secular Front Realigns

Bhiwandi: The mayoral election of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation is set to be held on Friday, February 20, but the political equations in the civic body have witnessed a major shake-up even before voting begins.

A day after a breakaway group of nine corporators from the Bharatiya Janata Party extended support to the Congress-led Bhiwandi Secular Front, the Indian National Congress on Thursday announced that the Samajwadi Party is no longer part of the front, as it has decided to align with Shiv Sena.

BJP Rebel Backed For Mayoral Post

Congress has now decided to field BJP rebel corporator Narayan Chaudhary as its official candidate for the mayor’s post. The party has issued a whip directing all its corporators to vote in his favour. Congress group leader Tariq Momin has been nominated as the deputy mayor candidate.

The developments have added a dramatic twist to the Bhiwandi civic polls, where no single party has a clear majority. In the 90-member BNMC elections held on January 15, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats, followed by BJP with 22 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) with 12 seats and SP with six seats. Smaller parties and one independent account for the remaining seats.

With the majority mark set at 46, Congress had earlier formed the Bhiwandi Secular Front along with NCP (SP) and SP, taking the alliance tally to 48. However, cracks emerged when SP staked its claim to the mayor’s post, eventually leading to its exit from the front.

Congress Crossing Majority Mark In Bhiwandi Along With Support Of BJP Rebels

With the backing of nine BJP corporators, Congress now claims the support of 51 members, enough to comfortably elect its mayor without SP’s support. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said this was a major setback for BJP and asserted that all nine corporators had quit the BJP and its ideology.

“This will be the second municipal corporation where Congress will elect a mayor, after Latur,” Sapkal said, calling it a morale boost after the party recently lost the Chandrapur mayoral election.

Rift Inside Congress Local Unit Over Decision To Support BJP Rebel

However, the move has triggered dissent within the local Congress unit, with several leaders opposing the decision to back a former BJP corporator. Meanwhile, SP’s Maharashtra president Abu Asim Azmi questioned Congress’s claim of leading a 'secular front', pointing out that the mayoral candidate had originally won on a BJP ticket.

As intense lobbying, counter-claims and allegations of poaching continue, all eyes are now on who will ultimately secure the mayor’s chair in Bhiwandi amid rapidly shifting political alliances.

