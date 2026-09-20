Bhiwandi Man Gets Life Term For Setting Wife On Fire After Argument Over Chicken | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A Bhiwandi court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after pouring kerosene on her following a domestic dispute in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 with six months of simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

The convict, Raju Ansari alias Shivshankar alias Raju Lalman Singh (40) was found guilty by Judge N. K. Karande of the Bhiwandi Additional District and Sessions Court.

According to the prosecution Ansari lived with his wife Tarannum in a chawl in Fenegaon, Bhiwandi. On October 6, 2015, at around 11 pm, he returned home after consuming alcohol. Tarannum had kept some chicken separately for their daughter.

A dispute broke out after Ansari ate the chicken kept for the child. The argument escalated, following which he allegedly drove his wife out of the house poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

Tarannum suffered severe burn injuries and died while undergoing treatment.

The investigation was conducted by then Assistant Police Inspector S. R. Patil of Bhiwandi City Police Station. The accused, who had allegedly fled after the incident, was arrested on October 17, 2015.

During the trial the prosecution presented witnesses and other evidence before the court. Government Pleaders C. B. Navale and Vijay Mundhe represented the prosecution.

After considering the evidence placed on record, the court held Ansari guilty and awarded him life imprisonment. It also imposed a ₹5,000 fine. In case of default in payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The investigation team was guided by then Senior Police Inspector Vinod Patil, Police Inspector Sandeep Raskar and Dnyaneshwar Kadam of Bhiwandi City Police Station.

The conviction comes nearly 11 years after the incident and brings the long-pending case to a conclusion at the trial court level.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/