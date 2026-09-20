Mumbai: Indian Navy Petty Officer’s Bike Stolen From Hutatma Chowk, Accused Held Within 4 Hours | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police arrested a man within four hours of a complaint being registered for allegedly stealing a motorcycle belonging to a Navy petty officer from Hutatma Chowk on Saturday.

According to the police, the complainant, Akhil Vijaychandran Krishnan, works as a Petty Officer in the Indian Navy. On September 19, he had parked his Hero Honda motorcycle bearing registration number KL 20 D 9496 outside the SBI ATM at Hutatma Chowk while he went inside to withdraw cash for personal work.

As he was in a hurry, Krishnan allegedly left the motorcycle’s key in the ignition. After withdrawing the money, he returned outside and found that his motorcycle was missing. He searched the surrounding area but could not locate it, following which he approached the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and lodged a complaint under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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As soon as Assistant Police Inspector Jalindar Lembhe and the Crime Detection Team received information about the complaint, they inspected the spot and examined CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area.

The police identified the accused from the CCTV footage and, using technical investigation and other leads, traced him to Dongri. Kundan Lotan Shah was arrested within four hours of the complaint, and the stolen motorcycle was recovered.

According to the police, Shah, a native of Bihar, works at a paan stall. Police said that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he noticed the parked motorcycle with its key left in the ignition and rode it away. The accused reportedly rode the stolen motorcycle around and travelled as far as Thane before returning to Mumbai. He was subsequently arrested from Dongri, police said.

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