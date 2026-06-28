Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Tyre & Wooden Pallet Warehouse On Mumbai-Nashik Highway; VIDEO

Massive fire broke out at a tyre and wooden pallet warehouse in Bhiwandi. |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a tyre and wooden pallet warehouse located along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky in the wee hours on Sunday.

In a video shared by PTI on X (formerly Twitter), the warehouse can be seen completely engulfed in flames, with the fire destroying the stockpiles stored inside. Moreover, due to the intensity of the fire,thick black smoke was seen releasing from the site as firefighters were making every effort to bring the blaze under control.

Speaking to reporters, fire official Suresh Mhatre said, "A massive fire has broken out here in Nimbavali. It is located near Kombdawada and the IGM Hospital area. We currently have three fire engines deployed at the spot."

According to Mhatre, the warehouse contained a large stockpile of tyres and other raw materials.

He further said that all workers and other individuals present at the warehouse were safely evacuated after the fire brigade arrived, ensuring that no casualties were reported.

"There is no one trapped inside. However, we are running short of water, and the management is not arranging for more. Our three fire engines are currently active and working at the scene. Firefighting operations are underway," Mhatre added.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at a tyre and wooden pallet warehouse on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Bhiwandi area of Thane district.



Fire official Suresh Mhatre says, "A massive fire has broken out here in Nimbavali. It is located near Kombdawada and the IGM Hospital… pic.twitter.com/9bIsSjE38r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2026

However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire reportedly broke out near a metro shop on Lokmanya Tilak Road in Mumbai's Dadar area.

According to reports, a pipe caught fire, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. In a video shared by dadarmumbaikar on Instagram showed an electric pole located close to the fire, raising concerns about the possibility of the blaze spreading further.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control, and as of now no casualties were reported.

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