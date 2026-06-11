Bhiwandi Civic Official Caught Accepting ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe; ACB Arrests Assistant Commissioner, Court Grants Two-Day Custody

Surendra Bhoir Arrested By ACB |

Bhiwandi: In a major anti-corruption crackdown that has once again put the functioning of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) under scrutiny, the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday evening arrested in-charge Assistant Commissioner and Ward Committee No.3 Surendra Bhoir while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh from a complainant.

The arrest triggered panic across the civic body's headquarters and ward offices, reviving concerns over corruption within the municipal administration.

According to ACB officials Surendra Bhoir (52) whose original appointment was as a Surveyor and Building Inspector before being entrusted with the additional responsibility of Assistant Commissioner, allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from a complainant in exchange for not initiating action against an illegal construction falling within the jurisdiction of Ward Committee No. 3.

The complainant unwilling to pay the bribe approached the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau and lodged a formal complaint. During the verification process ACB officials reportedly confirmed the demand for illegal gratification, following which a trap was laid.

On Tuesday at around 7 pm Bhoir allegedly arrived in his Hyundai Creta SUV (MH-01-DK-6085) near the Ward Committee office premises. Investigators said he accepted the first installment of ₹2.5 lakh from the complainant while seated inside the vehicle. The ACB team immediately swooped in and caught him red-handed with the tainted cash.

Following the operation, Bhoir was taken to Bhiwandi City Police Station, where officials conducted preliminary interrogation and completed procedural formalities. He was formally arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accused was produced before a local court on Wednesday, which remanded him to two days of police custody for further investigation. Officials said the probe is underway to determine whether similar complaints exist and whether other individuals were involved in the alleged corruption network.

The latest arrest has sent shockwaves through the municipal administration, especially because it comes amid repeated allegations of corruption in civic departments dealing with building permissions and encroachment-related matters.

Sources pointed out that this is not an isolated incident. Over the past three years, seven municipal employees have been arrested in four separate ACB operations linked to corruption allegations within the corporation. Despite rules requiring strict departmental action and suspension of accused officials, critics have often questioned the civic administration's handling of such cases and the alleged leniency shown towards tainted employees.

The arrest of a senior ward-level official has once again raised serious questions about accountability, transparency and the effectiveness of anti-corruption mechanisms within the Bhiwandi civic body.

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