Bhiwandi Civic Leaders Inspect Delayed Shivaji Memorial, Meenatai Auditorium Renovation; Push For Timely Completion |

Bhiwandi: Concerned over the prolonged delay in the restoration of two of Bhiwandi’s prominent cultural landmarks the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj equestrian memorial and the late Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan a delegation of public representatives on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection to review the status of the ongoing renovation works and pressed for strict adherence to quality standards and completion deadlines.

The inspection was led by Ward Committee No. 5 Chairman Adv. Vaibhav Bhoir and attended by former MLA Rupesh Mhatre, Standing Committee member Adv. Mayuresh Patil, senior corporators Nilesh Chaudhary, Shaf Momin, Roma Alshi, Neha Kathawale, Pradeep ‘Pappu’ Raka, and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) former Assembly city chief Sanjay Kabukar, among others.

Both the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial and the Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan are regarded as symbols of Bhiwandi’s cultural and social identity. However, due to years of neglect and poor maintenance, both structures had fallen into a severely deteriorated condition, prompting the civic body to initiate restoration work.

Auditorium Shut Since 2017, Deadline Extended Thrice

Bhiwandi’s only theatre auditorium has remained shut since 2017 owing to structural deterioration and safety concerns. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the renovation project, but the work remained stalled for an extended period due to lack of adequate funds.

Sources in the civic administration stated that nearly 57 per cent of the sanctioned funds have now been received by the municipal corporation, of which around 20 per cent has already been disbursed to the contractor.

Amid repeated delays, Bhiwandi Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar had recently inspected the project site and instructed the contractor to complete the work within one month. Despite this, the contractor has reportedly been granted three deadline extensions so far, while a substantial portion of the work still remains incomplete.

Speaking during the inspection, former MLA Rupesh Mhatre criticised the civic administration for failing to maintain public infrastructure despite spending crores on construction projects.

The municipal administration constructs expensive structures but fails to maintain them properly. That is why important city monuments and public assets are deteriorating. This is the contractor’s final opportunity. If the work is not completed within the given deadline, Shiv Sena workers and citizens will launch protests and seek accountability from the administration Mhatre warned.

Ward Committee Chairman Adv. Vaibhav Bhoir said the projects had been delayed due to shortage of funds and technical issues, but added that visible progress was now underway at both sites.

The Shivaji Maharaj memorial work is nearing completion. However, the contractor handling the auditorium project must deploy additional workers and speed up the remaining work to meet the deadline Bhoir said.

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Standing Committee member Adv. Mayuresh Patil stressed the importance of a long-term maintenance mechanism for the renovated auditorium.

If there is no proper maintenance system after the renovation, the auditorium will again fall into disrepair within a few years. The civic administration must immediately begin planning for technical staff and expert supervision to preserve the infrastructure. Otherwise, this multi-crore expenditure will go to waste Patil said.

He further stated that the funds sanctioned by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should result in a high-quality and technically superior architectural structure worthy of the city’s cultural importance.

Key Demands Raised By Public Representatives

The delegation also placed two major demands before the municipal administration:

1. Even if the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial project takes additional time, there should be absolutely no compromise on construction quality and finishing standards.

2. The Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan renovation work must be completed without any further delay, especially considering the approaching monsoon season and future public programmes planned at the venue.

The leaders emphasised that both projects carry immense emotional and cultural significance for Bhiwandi residents and that the administration must ensure timely completion while maintaining the highest standards of workmanship.

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