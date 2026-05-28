'15 Minutes Of Water A Day': Anger Erupts In Bhiwandi's Shelar Village Over Chronic Water Shortage & Poor Civic Services |

Bhiwandi: Anger is mounting among residents of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar in Shelar village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi, as locals have launched a strong protest against severe water scarcity and a series of long-pending civic issues that continue to plague the area. Residents belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, along with women and local social activists, have collectively submitted a memorandum to the village administration demanding immediate intervention and basic civic relief.

According to local residents, the water supply system operated by the gram panchayat in Ward No. 1 has virtually collapsed. Citizens alleged that tap water is supplied for barely 15 days in an entire month, while in several pockets the supply lasts for only 15 minutes at a time. Despite this irregular and inadequate service, the gram panchayat allegedly continues to collect Rs 200 every month from each household in the name of water and tap taxes.

The worsening crisis has severely disrupted daily life in the locality. Women, senior citizens and children are reportedly forced to struggle daily for water, with many residents depending on alternative and unreliable sources to meet even basic household needs.

Apart from the water shortage, residents have highlighted the alarming condition of several public facilities in the area. The local crematorium, they said, is in a dangerously dilapidated state, with damaged protective walls and crumbling structures posing a serious threat of accidents in the near future. Internal drainage lines in the locality remain clogged, leading to unhygienic conditions, foul smell and stagnant waste water across the area.

Public sanitation facilities are also in a deplorable condition. Residents claimed that many public toilets are damaged and unusable, with broken doors and poor maintenance causing major inconvenience, particularly to women. Citizens have demanded immediate repairs and the construction of additional toilets wherever necessary.

The situation has further worsened due to several non-functional streetlights in the locality. Residents said large portions of the area remain in darkness after sunset, raising serious safety concerns, especially for women and elderly citizens.

The memorandum outlining these grievances was submitted to Gramsevak Pramod Kale by local residents and community representatives. Citizens have urged the administration, gram panchayat officials and the water supply department to treat the matter with urgency and initiate immediate corrective measures.

Issuing a stern warning, residents stated that if concrete steps are not taken within the next three days to resolve the water crisis and civic issues, women and local citizens will launch a massive “Handa Morcha” to the gram panchayat office. Protesters said the administration would be held solely responsible for any escalation of the agitation.

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