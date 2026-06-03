Bhiwandi: Central Railway Demolishes 258 Huts Near Anjurphata; Residents Demand Rehabilitation Before Monsoon |

Bhiwandi: Days after a large-scale demolition drive cleared encroachments from railway land in Mumbai's Bandra area, Central Railway on Wednesday carried out a similar operation in Bhiwandi, demolishing 258 alleged illegal huts constructed on railway property near Anjurphata along the Diva–Vasai rail corridor.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Lakshman Nagar, a settlement located within the Rahanal Gram Panchayat limits. Railway authorities deployed heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, to remove the structures, citing the need to expedite ongoing railway infrastructure and expansion projects. Officials said notices had been served to occupants nearly a month in advance, informing them of the proposed action.

According to local sources, the settlement had existed for nearly four decades and was home to families belonging largely to tribal and nomadic communities. Over the years, residents had received basic civic amenities such as electricity and drinking water through the gram panchayat. An anganwadi centre was also functioning in the locality, indicating the long-standing nature of the habitation.

Residents and local representatives, however, questioned the timing and manner of the demolition, arguing that rehabilitation measures should have preceded the eviction. They contended that many affected families lacked the resources to secure alternative accommodation and were left vulnerable just weeks before the onset of the monsoon season.

Former Rahanal Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Rajendra Bhoir criticised the action, stating that several widows, persons with disabilities and economically weaker families were among those displaced.

Families from the Banjara and tribal communities have been residing here for nearly 40 years. The gram panchayat had provided them with basic amenities, and efforts were underway to explore rehabilitation options. Many residents do not even have access to cooking gas and depend on firewood for their daily meals. Before carrying out such a large-scale demolition, authorities should have ensured proper rehabilitation arrangements Bhoir said.

He further maintained that evicting hundreds of families during extreme summer conditions and on the eve of the monsoon raises serious humanitarian concerns.

While railway officials maintained that the land was required for operational and developmental purposes and that due notice had been served, the demolition has once again brought into focus the recurring conflict between infrastructure development and the rehabilitation rights of long-settled informal communities.

The affected families are now seeking intervention from local authorities and elected representatives to secure alternative housing and rehabilitation assistance.

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