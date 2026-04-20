Bhiwandi: BNMC Schools Remain Vulnerable As ₹75 Lakh CCTV Proposal Awaits Approval Amid Rising Theft Cases | Canva

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation’s (BNMC) electricity department has conducted a survey covering 51 school buildings and prepared a proposal worth `75 lakh for the installation of CCTV systems.

While a request for funds has been submitted to the district planning committee, no concrete decision has yet been taken regarding the appointment of security guards.

Despite clear state government directives mandating CCTV surveillance in schools to ensure student safety, civic-run schools in Bhiwandi continue to operate without basic security infrastructure.

The absence of cameras and guards has emerged as a serious concern, putting thousands of students and valuable school property at risk. The civic body currently runs 97 schools – including 86 primary and 11 secondary institutions across 46 buildings – catering to 24,563 students.

However, most schools allegedly remain exposed to theft, vandalism, and unauthorised access. School authorities have reported multiple incidents highlighting the gravity of the situation.

A teacher, on condition of anonymity, said that due to recurring thefts, important materials are often stored outside school premises for safety.

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A centre head noted that local children frequently enter compounds to play, causing damage to infrastructure. In several cases, computers and valuable equipment have been stolen following break-ins.

While complaints have been filed at local police stations, the concerns remain unresolved. In the absence of administrative action, teachers and citizens have stepped in.

At the Narli Talab building, where six civic schools operate, teachers collectively installed CCTV cameras using personal funds. Similarly, an ex-student financed surveillance cameras at School No. 45, effectively exposing the administration’s inaction.

Despite these efforts, no large-scale initiative has been undertaken by the civic body. The issue is alarming in schools where substantial investments have been made in digital classrooms and modern facilities, yet no parallel security arrangements exist.

Even in newly constructed buildings, there is a glaring absence of guards or comprehensive surveillance. Social activist Ghulam Khan, who has been raising the issue of basic amenities, said that demands for CCTV installation have been pending for several years with no adequate response from the municipal administration.

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Azhar Khoje, general secretary of NCP (SP), told The Free Press Journal that equipment worth lakh was stolen from a Nizampura area school in broad daylight. Khoje alleged that neither has a police case been properly pursued nor has the civic inquiry reached a conclusion.

Corporator Faraz Fazal Bahuddin has demanded the deployment of night security guards, noting that the absence of security has led to an increased presence of anti-social elements.