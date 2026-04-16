GHV Infra Secures ₹815 Crore EPC Road Contract In Maharashtra

GHV Infra Projects Limited has secured a construction contract worth Rs 815 crore from APCO Infratech Private Limited for road and civil works in Maharashtra. |

Mumbai: GHV Infra Projects has landed a sizable infrastructure deal, reinforcing its position in the road construction segment with a fresh order from a major domestic player.

Wins Large EPC Contract

GHV Infra Projects Limited has entered into a construction agreement with APCO Infratech Private Limited for executing road construction and related civil works in Maharashtra. The contract, valued at Rs 815 crore excluding taxes, marks a significant order win for the company. Structured as an EPC contract, the deal covers end-to-end project execution responsibilities, signaling a comprehensive scope of work.

Defined Execution Timeline

The project will be completed over a period of 30 months, providing a clear execution roadmap. This timeline suggests a medium-term revenue visibility for the company, with phased progress likely aligned to construction milestones. The defined schedule also reflects the scale and complexity of the project, which includes both road development and associated civil infrastructure works.

Domestic Order Strength

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, APCO Infratech Private Limited, reinforcing GHV Infra’s footprint within the Indian infrastructure market. The company clarified that the transaction does not involve any related party, ensuring that the deal is conducted at arm’s length. This adds transparency to the contract structure and supports governance standards in large infrastructure deals.

Strategic Business Impact

This order is expected to strengthen GHV Infra’s order book and enhance its execution pipeline in the infrastructure sector. Large EPC contracts typically provide sustained revenue streams over multiple quarters, and this project could contribute meaningfully to the company’s future financial performance. The focus on road construction also aligns with broader infrastructure development trends, offering opportunities for further contract wins in similar segments.

Execution Focus Ahead

With a defined project scope and timeline, the company is likely to focus on efficient execution to meet delivery schedules. Successful completion could enhance its credibility with clients and improve its chances of securing additional contracts in the sector. The deal highlights continued activity in infrastructure development and the role of private contractors in executing large-scale projects.

The Rs 815 crore contract positions GHV Infra Projects for steady operational activity over the next 30 months, reinforcing its presence in the infrastructure execution space.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.