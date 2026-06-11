Bhiwandi: Blaze Erupts At Empathy Hospital After Generator Malfunction; Prompt Fire Brigade Response Averts Major Disaster |

Bhiwandi: A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Bhiwandi after a fire broke out at Empathy Hospital in the Bagh-e-Firdous area on Thursday, triggering panic among patients, their relatives and hospital staff. The blaze, which reportedly originated from the hospital's generator unit, was swiftly brought under control by the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the healthcare facility.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on the first floor of the hospital when a technical fault in the generator allegedly resulted in a short circuit. Within moments, the generator caught fire, sending thick plumes of smoke through the building and creating an atmosphere of fear and confusion.

Eyewitnesses said flames could be seen emerging from the hospital windows, prompting patients and attendants to rush out of the premises. Hospital staff immediately initiated safety measures and assisted in moving patients away from the affected area as a precautionary step.

The incident caused brief chaos inside the hospital, with anxious relatives gathering outside the building as emergency services were alerted. Upon receiving information about the fire, the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rushed two fire tenders to the spot and launched an immediate firefighting operation.

Firefighters worked swiftly to contain the blaze before it could spread to patient wards and other critical sections of the hospital. Their timely intervention proved crucial in averting what could have turned into a serious emergency, considering the presence of patients undergoing treatment inside the facility.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident. However, the generator unit and nearby infrastructure suffered damage due to the fire and smoke. The exact extent of the losses is yet to be assessed.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the precise cause of the malfunction. Preliminary findings suggest that a technical defect in the generator may have triggered the short circuit that led to the fire.

Further investigation is underway, while hospital operations are expected to continue after safety inspections are completed.

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