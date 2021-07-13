Bhima-Koregaon violence: HC agrees to hear pleas of Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen physically

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nizamoodin Jamadar on Tuesday said it would physically hear the petitions filed by rights activists Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen, both relying on a US-based forensic firm's report that has stated that the alleged incriminating material against the duo was planted by a hacker, much before their arrests.

When the matter was called out for hearing on Tuesday, senior counsel Indira Jaisingh for Wilson urged the bench to commence the hearing, however, additional solicitor general Anil Singh pointed out that he has been served with over 700 pages compilation just a few minutes before the hearing commenced.

Singh, accordingly, sought adjournment.

At this, Jaisingh pointed out that the compilation comprises of the facts of the case, the records of the trial court and also the judgments of the Supreme Court, which she intended to cite during the hearing. But even the bench pointed out that this compilation wasn't submitted before the judges.

Accordingly, Jaisingh urged the bench to allow a physical hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, senior counsel Anand Grover for Shoma Sen pointed out that the Maharashtra government hasn't filed it's response in his client's plea.

The bench while ordering the state public prosecutor Sangeeta Shinde to file a reply by July 23, adjourned the matter for a physical hearing, subject to approval from the chief justice, on July 26.