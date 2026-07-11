 Bhayandar Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Drowns After Being Swept Away By Strong Creek Current Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park
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Bhayandar Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Drowns After Being Swept Away By Strong Creek Current Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A 19-year-old youth, Vikas Mandal, drowned after being swept away by a strong current while swimming in a creek near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Bhayandar on Thursday. His friends attempted to rescue him but failed due to the fast-flowing water. His body was recovered around 1 pm, and Kashimira Police have registered an accidental death and launched an investigation.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Bhayandar Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Drowns After Being Swept Away By Strong Creek Current Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Bhayandar Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Drowns After Being Swept Away By Strong Creek Current Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park | File photo

Bhayandar: A 19-year-old youth drowned after being swept away by the strong current while swimming in a creek near Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The tragic incident took place on Thursday and has caused grief among residents of the Mira Road area. The incident has been registered as an accidental death at Kashimira Police Station.

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The deceased has been identified as Vikas Mandal (19), a resident of the Meenakshi Nagar area in Mira Road.

According to reports, Vikas had gone with his friends to the creek near Sanjay Gandhi National Park for swimming on Thursday morning. While swimming, he was caught in the strong water current and was swept away.

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His friends tried to rescue him, but due to the speed of the water flow, they could not save him. Around 1 pm, Vikas’s body was recovered from the water.

Police have started further investigation into the incident.

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