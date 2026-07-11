 Mumbai Police Control Room Receives Bomb Threat Call Targeting Delhi's Red Fort; Declared Hoax
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Mumbai Police Control Room Receives Bomb Threat Call Targeting Delhi's Red Fort; Declared Hoax

Mumbai Police received a threat call claiming Delhi's historic Red Fort would be blown up with explosives. The information was immediately shared with Delhi Police, which launched a security check at the monument. After a thorough search, no explosives or suspicious objects were found, and the threat was declared a hoax. Police have launched an investigation to identify and trace the caller.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Mumbai Police Control Room Receives Bomb Threat Call Targeting Delhi's Red Fort; Declared Hoax
Mumbai Police Control Room Receives Bomb Threat Call Targeting Delhi's Red Fort; Declared Hoax | X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Control Room received a threat call claiming that Delhi's historic Red Fort would be blown up with explosives, prompting an immediate security response.

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Upon receiving the call, the Mumbai Police promptly alerted the Delhi Police Control Room, which in turn informed the North District Police to initiate necessary security measures and verification.

Following a thorough inspection and investigation, the Delhi Police declared the bomb threat to be a hoax. No suspicious object or explosive material was found during the search. Further investigation is underway to trace the caller and determine the source of the threat.

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