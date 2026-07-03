Bengaluru Police Detain Ghaziabad Man Over Hoax Bomb Threat Email To ISRO Headquarters

Bengaluru Police have taken into custody a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat email to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters in Bengaluru.

The accused, who was initially apprehended by Delhi Police, was later taken into the custody of Bengaluru Police as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials said preliminary findings indicate that the man is suffering from a mental illness.

Threat Email Triggered Security Response

According to police, ISRO Headquarters at Antariksha Bhavan on New BEL Road, under the Sanjaynagar Police Station limits, received an email on July 2 claiming that a bomb would explode on the premises.

Treating the threat with utmost seriousness, police and security personnel immediately rushed to the headquarters and carried out a comprehensive search of the building and surrounding area.

No suspicious objects or explosives were found during the inspection, and authorities subsequently confirmed that the email was a hoax.

Case Registered, Investigation Launched

Following the incident, the Administrative Officer of ISRO Headquarters lodged a complaint with the Sanjaynagar Police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the person behind the threatening email.

Read Also Kolkata Man Arrested For Allegedly Sending Bomb Threat Email Targeting West Bengal CM Suvendu...

Technical Analysis Leads Police To Ghaziabad

A special investigation team comprising Bengaluru Police officers was formed to trace the origin of the email.

Using technical analysis, digital evidence and cyber investigation tools, the team tracked the sender to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The suspect was identified and secured with the assistance of Delhi Police before being brought under the custody of Bengaluru Police for further investigation.

Authorities said further legal proceedings are underway, while the investigation into the incident continues.