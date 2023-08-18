Bhayandar Govt Hospital Records 57 Deaths In 4 Months Amid Ongoing Operational Challenges

Following a recent incident that gained national attention, wherein 18 deaths occurred overnight at the municipal-operated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane district, the Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital, the lone state government-run facility in Bhayandar (west), has reported a total of 57 deaths in the last four months spanning April to July this year. The month-wise breakdown indicates that 11 deaths occurred in May, followed by 14 in June, and 20 in July. This 200-bed general hospital caters to a broad range of medical conditions.

Analysing the official records, it's revealed that during this four-month period, the hospital extended Out Patient Department (OPD) services to 45,529 individuals. In addition, the facility administered dialysis for 1,123 patients, performed X-Rays for 6,250 cases, conducted Electrocardiograms (ECGs) for 5,170 patients, successfully facilitated 246 deliveries in the maternity wing, carried out 2,164 Sonography procedures, admitted 3,057 In Department Patients (IPD), hosted 329 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) IPD cases, and performed 877 minor and major surgeries.

The hospital is currently grappling with staffing shortages in key areas such as the ICU, gynecology, anesthesiology, and pediatrics. An urgent need for additional medical professionals is evident.

Considering the financial challenges of managing the substantial administrative costs associated with the hospital's operations, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) proposed that the state government assume control of the institution. As a result, the state government took over the hospital's administration in 2018.