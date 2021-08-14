Bhayandar: Cops scan 80 CCTV cameras to nab thief within 48 hours of break-in

Less than 48 hours after he broke into an apartment in Bhayandar and fled with valuables including-mobile phones, cash, gold and silver ornaments collectively valued at more than Rs 2.56 lakh, sleuths of the Navghar police arrested the thief from Nallasopara in Palghar district.

Notably, the police solved the blind case by scanning footage captured by nearly 80 Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) cameras. In response to a complaint registered by Om Poddar that unidentified miscreants had broken into his apartment during his absence on August 9, the crime detection unit led by Police Inspector (crime) Prakash Mhasaal under the supervision of ACP- Shashikant Bhosale and Senior Police Inspector-Milind Desai intensified vigil and checked footages captured by CCTV cameras installed in the building and possible getaway routes.

In one of the footage, the suspect was spotted entering the building and leaving with a white colored bag. It came to light that the suspect boarded a local train from Bhayandar and alighted at Nallasopara police station.

Armed with the footage, the police team analyzed around 80 CCTV cameras to track the movements of the accused and finally apprehend him from the Pragati Nagar area.

The police managed to recover the entire stolen booty from the possession of the accused who turned out to be a notorious thief with over dozen cases registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar district.

An offence under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were on.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:03 PM IST