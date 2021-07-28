Bhayandar: Conmen dupe youth under pretext of detecting soiled notes

The next time you are offered help in a bank by strangers, beware, you could be duped of your hard earned money. A 24-year-old recovery agent was duped by two tricksters under the pretext of offering help in detecting soil notes in a bundle of cash while he was coming out of the branch of a reputed nationalized bank near Maxus Mall in Bhayandar (west) on Tuesday morning.

In his complaint to the police, the youth stated that he had availed a loan by mortgaging gold ornaments. After withdrawing cash amounting Rs. 38,000 from the cash dispensing counter, he was about to step out of the bank when two men approached him and claimed that some of the notes might be soiled and needed to be checked properly.