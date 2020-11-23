Bhayandar: BJP protests inflated electricity bills amid pandemic

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the agitators who gathered below Maharana Pratap statue near the sub-way in Bhayandar (east) also protested the state governments alleged U-turn from their earlier promise of waivers in the electricity bills.

A delegation led by Hasnale and deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot handed over a memorandum to senior officials of the service provider at their office in Bhayandar (east).

Meanwhile, BJP activists and leaders were held by police for agitation during the protest carried over hefty electricity bills levied during lockdown phase in Thane.

As the government denied to provide concession over the highly inflated bills issued by MSEDCL (MaharashtraStats Electricity Distribution Company Limited), the protest headed by BJP MLAs and MP was held in front of the electricity office at Thane, on Monday.

The protest held by BJP activists was carried at MSEDCL office at Wagle estate and other 12 different spots in Thane holding placards and agitating against the state government.

The BJP activists, including leaders who agitated at the MSEDCL office were held by personnel from the Shrinagar police station in Thane. However, they were later released by the police.

(With inputs from FPJ's Priyanka Dhomse)