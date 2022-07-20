Bhayandar: ASI finally gives nod for facelift of Janjire Dharavi Fort in Uttan

Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan near Bhayandar | Photo: File Image

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has finally given its permission for the beautification of the historic Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan near Bhayandar. The fort which stands testimony to the bravery of Maratha warrior Shrimant Chimaji Peshwa, popularly known as-Narveer Chimaji Appa painted a sorry picture of neglect due to the apathy of the authorities. However, thanks to the interest shown by heritage lovers who dutifully began visiting the fort to conduct 'shram daan' (voluntary service). Their dedication and follow-ups with the local administration emerged as a ray of hope for this legacy of the great warrior.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the state government authorities woke up from their slumber and allotted funds amounting to Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 10 crores respectively for restoration and the complete makeover to develop the fort as a tourist destination.

“Apart from making budgetary allocations, our teams are regularly cleaning and maintaining the fort precincts,” said civic chief- Dilip Dhole.

However, a nod was awaited from the ASI to start the restoration and beautification project. While giving its nod, the ASI has tagged certain conditions including- the use of chosen traditional methods of conservation like a mixture of lime and several indigenous ingredients, the process should be undertaken without altering the original architectural heritage.

Moreover, the entire restoration project will be done under the supervision of ASI’s assistant director (Ratnagiri Division).

"This fort is a monument of our glorious history and if we want to show this heritage to our new generation it’s our duty to preserve them properly.” said former corporator- Rohit Suvarna.

About Chimaji Appa:

An able military commander who played an important role in liberating the western coast of India from Portuguese rule, the crowning glory of Chimaji Appa’s career was that he valiantly captured Vasai Fort in an intensely fought battle in 1739.

To secure Vasai Fort from sea invasions and to launch attacks in times of war, Appa built a 'buruj' (watch-tower), kissing the Arabian Sea.

