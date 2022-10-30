Bharat Soka Gakkai Peace and Sustainability Conclave: Commemorating 75 Years of Indian Independence |

New Delhi: As the world moves towards a post-pandemic era, Bharat Soka Gakkai, the Indian arm of Soka Gakkai International, organized a peace and sustainability conclave to discover a path to revive humanity.

The conclave was based on Soka Gakkai International (SGI) President Daisaku Ikeda’s proposals to the United Nations (UN), which emphasize the need to forge global solidarity for sustainability.

Ikeda submits a peace proposal to the UN every year, but this year’s proposal has acquired greater urgency because the pandemic has set back the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals targeted for 2030.



“While it is undeniable that the pandemic represents an unprecedented threat, when we consider the events and trends that mark historical periods, it is equally clear that we cannot allow this story to be one only of devastating loss undergone and endured. I say this because I firmly believe that the key factor determining the direction of history will prove to be we humans ourselves, and not a virus,” says Ikeda.

In his proposals for sustainability, Ikeda shared three goals to promote sustainable development

To learn and deepen awareness of environmental issues and realities.

To reflect on our modes of living: renewing these towards sustainability.

To empower people to face concrete issues that we face.

Two separate panel discussions were held to discuss action plans to achieve these goals. The first panel discussion focused on Ikeda’s Peace Proposal (2022) to the UN titled Transforming Human History: the light of Peace and Dignity. The second Panel Discussion revolved around two of Ikeda’s proposals to the UN on sustainable development, namely: The Challenge of Global Empowerment: Education for a Sustainable Future (July 2002) and For a Sustainable Global Society: Learning for Empowerment and Leadership (2012).

“I have always been drawn to ideas that address our interconnectedness with the earth. I believe that every individual can contribute to building a sustainable planet and so at home, I don’t use single-use plastics at all,” said Dia Mirza, actor, and a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador.

“My concern for the environment grew more urgent when as an expectant mother, I learned that plastic particles have been detected in the placentas and bloodstream of babies,” she said.

“The pandemic too gave us a glimpse of what our future may become if we don’t repair our relationship with nature. So, for me, sustainable development goals are not ideas that only the governments can implement though they should,” Mirza said, adding that it was everyone’s responsibility to realize.

To encourage each one to work towards sustainability, the Bharat Soka Gakkai launched a unique SDG mobile app – a one-stop platform on SDG -– at the Conclave. The app will enable people to measure their contribution to achieve the goals.



“Peace and sustainability can only be achieved when we all are ‘one with nature and one another.’ Bharat Soka Gakkai has been doing exactly that since its inception (by) promoting peace and equality. BSG’s Peace and Sustainability Conclave is another step in that direction,” said Amit Sachdeva, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur.

Vishesh Gupta, Chairperson, Bharat Soka Gakkai, underscored that peace and sustainability are two sides of the same coin. “On the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, it is essential that each one of us works collectively to build a peaceful and sustainable India. Towards this, BSG is committed to empowering many individuals, especially the youth, in adopting sustainable human behaviour as a way of life, which will help create a new India by 2030,” he said.

SGI President Ikeda believed that the pandemic has brought home the fact that global problems are deeply and mutually connected and challenges in distant places will quickly find their way to local communities. “The grief of suddenly losing family members or being shut out from the things that give meaning to life is the same in any country,” says Ikeda.

“The most crucial thing then is to forge bonds of solidarity from the realization of connectedness that have come to us deeply and intensely during this unprecedented crisis and make these the basis for shared efforts to find a way out of the storm,” Ikeda adds.

About Daisaku Ikeda

Daisaku Ikeda (born on 2nd January 1928), is a peacebuilder, Buddhist philosopher, educator, author, and poet. As the founding president of Soka Gakkai International (SGI), and founder of several international institutions promoting peace, culture, and education, he has dedicated himself to bolstering the foundations of a lasting culture of peace.

About Bharat Soka Gakkai

BSG is the Indian affiliate of Soka Gakkai International (SGI). It has a membership spread across 600 towns and cities in India. Coming from all walks of life, the members of BSG believe that a fundamental change in a single individual (‘human revolution’) can bring about a great transformation in society. The organization seeks to create an environment of peace through cultural, educational, and community-related activities. What sets these initiatives apart is the humanistic spirit of reaching out through ‘heart to heart’ dialogue.