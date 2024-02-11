'Bharat Ratna Bid To Woo Bihar, South India Voters': Uddhav Thackeray Slams Centre

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | @OfficeofUT Twitter

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday targeted the BJP-led Union government on its decisions to confer prestigious Bharat Ratna award to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and agriculture scientist Dr S Swaminathan. The Shiv Sena (UBT) president alleged that the Centre resorted to the move to woo voters in Bihar and south India in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Although the BJP is giving Bharat Ratna to these people, when they were alive the saffron party's forerunner Jan Sangh had opposed their thoughts, Uddhav underlined, while speaking during the 'Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh' event.

Thakur conferred with Bharat Ratna for votes: Uddhav

He said, “There were rules to award Bharat Ratna like how many of them could be awarded, to whom and when. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is honouring whomsoever comes to his mind. They (BJP) need votes in Bihar that is why they have conferred Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur.”

Speaking further, the former chief minister pointed out, “The BJP announced Dr S Swaminathan's name for Bharat Ratna, but has failed to implement the recommendation made by a commision, headed by him, on increasing farm income. People can see through this hollowness.” Alluding to the BJP's charge that he has left Hindutva for the sake of power, Uddhav said that many from the Muslim community are coming with his Shiv Sena. “I told them that I am a staunch Hindu and my party represents the same ideology. They told me there is a difference between my Hindutva and that of the BJP. My Hindutva will burn the stove of your home, while that of the BJP will burn your homes. Ram in the heart and work in the hand is my Hindutva,” asserted Uddhav.

Uddhav takes a dig at PM Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that he has heard several audio clips wherein people ask each other whom to vote? “When some Modi Sarkar, others ask is it Modi Sarkar or Bharat Sarkar? The PM is using the people's hard-earned money to win elections,” lashed Uddhav, mentioning that once Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told him that there is no respect for him or other party leaders in Delhi.

Accusing the Centre of squeezing funds for Maharashtra, he said, “Maharashtra gives huge contributions to the Indian economy, but gets very low returns from the central government. I demand that the state should get 50% share in revenue which it gives to the Centre.”