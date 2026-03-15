'Bharat Hindu Rashtra Tha, Hai Aur Rahega': Sunil Deodhar At RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala Event - WATCH

Mumbai: Senior RSS leader Sunil Deodhar said, "Bharat Hindu Rashtra tha, hai aur rahega," while speaking at the RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event held in Andheri East's Marol on Saturday, asserting that India has always been and will continue to remain a Hindu nation.

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Deodhar, while addressing people at the event, claimed that several stories about Hindu epics are wrongly presented to children to create misunderstanding and distance them from Hinduism. He alleged that Christian missionaries and some Maulavis spread such narratives to provoke Hindus.

He added, "People say Harishchandra sold Taramati, Draupadi was put on stake by her husbands, and Lord Ram sent Sita away from his home. But Harishchandra first sacrificed himself, and in the dice game, the Pandavas had already lost themselves before Draupadi was staked. Lord Ram made the decision regarding Sita because, as a king, he wanted to avoid any misunderstanding among the people. However, he himself spent his life in sorrow and did not remarry. When some people spread such narratives to provoke Hindus, it becomes our duty to tell the truth."

He added that parents are not able to answer their kids, as they themselves don't know the reason behind it.

Deodhar Claims Covering Head, Child Marriage Not Part Of Hindu Tradition

In his address, he also said that practices such as women wearing ghunghat (covering their head), or child marriage were not originally part of Hindu traditions.

He questioned, "Watch the Ramayana and Mahabharata serials. Where did Sita, Kaikeyi, Mandodari, Kunti or Draupadi cover their head? It was never a part of our religion."

He further claimed that women in ancient India were not prevented from studying, adding that several social practices, including women covering their heads, night marriages and restrictions on widows and child marriage, came after Muslim rulers came to create havoc in India.

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