'Maa Bharati Protected Parsis': Smriti Irani To X Users Urging Her To Change Surname To 'Israeli'

Smriti Irani at RSS Event |

Mumbai: Union minister Smriti Irani spoke about India’s civilisational values and religious inclusiveness while attending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event held at Vasant Oasis (BMC ground) in Andheri East's Marol area. The two day lecture series is themed 100 Years of Sangh Journey, New Horizons and aims to reflect on the organisation’s century long presence and its contributions to Indian society.

During her address, Irani shared a personal anecdote about a remark she had received on social media regarding her surname.

'That Is Why My Name Is Irani’

Irani said that someone had suggested she change her surname from Irani to Israel. Responding to the comment, she said she politely declined and explained the deeper significance behind her name.

According to her, she chose to add Irani as her surname because it represents India’s ideological spirit. She said that at a time when many parts of the world saw people divided and even massacred in the name of religion, India offered protection to the Parsi community.

Irani said this tradition reflects the generosity embedded in Hinduism or Sanatan traditions. She added that the country allows people to practise their faith freely while respecting the beliefs of others.

Irani who was born as Smriti Malhotra and married into a Parsi family. Speaking about her personal life, she said India’s values allow her to marry a Parsi man, follow Hinduism and at the same time respect and protect her husband’s Parsi faith. According to her, this is the lesson that her religion has taught her.

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Leaders And Public Figures Attend

The event brought together several leaders and public personalities. Jain monk Nileshchandra was among the key attendees, along with Andheri East Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel and BJP leader Sunil Deodhar.

The gathering also featured cultural presentations that added a vibrant touch to the programme.

Cultural Performances Add Energy To Event

A cultural presentation by children from Bal Gokulam drew appreciation from the audience. Their performances reflected themes rooted in tradition and community values.

A nukkad natak staged during the event also left a strong impression on the audience, conveying social messages through street theatre.

Organisers said the Mumbai Vyakhyanmala is part of efforts to look back at the RSS’s hundred year journey while encouraging discussions on new directions and initiatives for the future.