RSS Event In Mumbai: Jain Monk Links Viral Kumbh Girl’s Marriage To Muslim Man With ‘Love Jihad’ Claims

Mumbai: Jain monk Nileshchandra on Saturday referred to the reported interfaith marriage of Monalisa, a young woman who went viral during the Maha Kumbh, while speaking about what he described as the issue of “love jihad” at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event.

The programme was held at Vasant Oasis, the BMC ground in Andheri East’s Marol area.

Reference To Viral Kumbh Girl’s Marriage

Addressing the gathering, Nileshchandra spoke about Monalisa, who had gained widespread attention during the Maha Kumbh last year after her images and videos circulated widely on social media.

According to the monk, the young woman belonged to the Bardi community and was originally from Indore.

He said that despite having little familiarity with Hindi or media interactions, she suddenly became famous after the coverage she received during the religious gathering.

Referring to her personal life, Nileshchandra claimed that she later married a Muslim man from Uttar Pradesh, a development he linked to what he called a broader pattern of “love jihad”.

Claims About Kerala Based Institution

During his address, the Jain monk also spoke about what he alleged to be a network operating in Kerala.

He referred to an organisation called Satya Sarani and claimed it was connected to religious conversions involving young women.

According to him, many girls travel to Kerala for higher education, particularly for courses such as engineering and medicine, and become vulnerable during their time there.

Nileshchandra alleged that a significant number of girls from well educated and financially stable families were being targeted through such networks.

Allegations About Missing Girls

The monk further claimed that around 1,700 girls from the Jain community were currently missing.

He said families from across the country had raised concerns about their daughters allegedly getting influenced while studying in the state.

Leaders Attend RSS Lecture Series

The event drew several political leaders and public figures. Among those present were Andheri East Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel and BJP leader Sunil Deodhar.

Apart from speeches, the programme also featured cultural presentations. Children from Bal Gokulam performed traditional acts that were appreciated by the audience.

A nukkad natak staged during the event conveyed social messages through street theatre.

Organisers said the Mumbai Vyakhyanmala is part of a lecture series reflecting on the RSS’s hundred year journey while also encouraging discussions on social and cultural issues facing the country.