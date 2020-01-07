'Better cover drive than Virat Kohli': Sanjay Raut trolled on Twitter for clarifying on 'free Kashmir' banner

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut clarified that the 'Free Kashmir' banner seen during the protest in Mumbai on Monday was against the restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues in the Valley.
"I read in newspaper that those who held 'free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services,mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated," Raut said.
However, Twitter brutally trolled him for the clarification. "Never in so many years Kashmir separatists movement could have even a faint voice here; Shiv Sena was then lead by Tiger. Today, it's struggling to fix its own spine," wrote one user. "This is called sudden fall of Himalayas, people used to call them as tiger and now shiv sena is defending anti-national people," wrote another user. While a user wrote, "Virat kohli says that finally he has found someone who can play a better cover drive than him."
Here is how Twitter reacted:
On Monday night, during the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - "Free Kashmir." The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages.
Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read -- "Stand with JNU." This morning, Mumbai Police evicted those protesting at the Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and locals.
The students and activists had gathered at Azad Maidan on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, soon after the reports of violence in JNU became public.
Placards with "We stand with JNU", "Stop attacks on students" written on them were also seen at the Gateway of India.
(With input from Agencies)
