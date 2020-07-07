Better coordination takes centre stage for MVA

A day after the cancellation of the transfer of 10 Mumbai deputy commissioners of police, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A Maha Vikas Aghadi minister told the Free Press Journal, “It was decided to facilitate the decision-making process by increasing the coordination among the three partners– Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Long-pending promotions in the police department will be done at the earliest to send a positive signal that the government recognises their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserving officers will not be denied their promotions.’’

Thackeray expressed displeasure over the manner in which the Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh transferred 10 deputy commissioners of police last Thursday by showing the file to Deshmukh, but not to him. “As these officers were of IPS rank, the CM expected that the file should have been routed through him. At today’s meeting, it was decided that the Home Minister will not only keep the CM in loop, but will meet him regularly to discuss issues pertaining to the transfers, promotions, and modernisation of the police force and law and order,’’ the minister informed.

Further, Pawar made a strong case for frequent meetings among ministers from the MVA government so that files pertaining to key issues are cleared in a time-bound manner. “Pawar has emphasised the need to further strengthen the decision-making process to boost the restoration of the social, administrative and economic system post the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ the minister said.

Today’s meeting was the second after Pawar had met Thackeray on Friday evening emphasising the need for providing further attention on the revival of the economy. Pawar, and NCP in general were disappointed, over Thackeray's decision to extend the lockdown till July 31 without consultation.

Pawar had suggested that the government will have to step up efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, and Jalgaon, which have now emerged as epicentres. He wanted Mumbai's chase the virus model to be applied in these areas too.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh held separate meeting with Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and discussed at length the transfers and promotions of police personnel. Singh will prepare the fresh list which will be taken up after Deshmukh's nod for CM's final approval.