BEST soon to ply ladies special buses ‘Tejaswini’

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Wednesday announced to add 37 mini non-air conditioned buses ladies special buses ‘Tejaswini’ . Out of the 37 buses, the BEST has received three buses at Dharavi Depot.

According to the BEST, the undertaking has announced to add 37 Tejaswini buses to ensure safe and comfortable travel for women passengers. The bus service is expected to start from within next 15 days after getting the clearance from the RTO. As of now BEST has bought only three buses, these buses are 35-seater diesel variant and the cost of bus is Rs 29.50 lakh. For the Tejaswini scheme, the state government have given a subsidy of Rs 11.50 crore. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already started 10 air-conditioned Tejaswini buses since last year.

“After getting clearance from the RTO and other required procedures, these buses will be plying on the 37 routes in city and suburbs. Initially these buses will run in morning 7-11 and 5 to 9 in evening during peak hours. The frequency of the buses will be increased if it gets good response”, said Manoj Warade, Deputy PRO BEST.

The buses will have a distinguish yellow. The proposal for the 37 non-AC mini Tejaswini bus was approved by the BEST Committee in a meeting held in June.

Currently, BEST is operating a few double decker buses from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to NCPA for women passengers.

After the reduction in BEST bus fare in July this year, the undertaking has seen a increase in riders compared to before.