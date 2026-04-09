BEST May Revive Abandoned Double-Decker Buses As Heritage Rides In Mumbai |

Mumbai, April 9: In a surprising turn, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport committee has proposed reviving three abandoned double decker buses currently lying in a deteriorated state under the JJ Flyover. As per a Mid Day report, the discussion comes as BEST marks 100 years of bus operations in the city.

Concern Over Neglect And Safety

Raising the issue, committee member Ajay Singh flagged the poor condition of the buses, calling them a source of concern. He noted that the vehicles, once part of Mumbai’s iconic fleet, are now lying unused, deteriorating, and contributing to unsafe surroundings.

According to Singh, the area has increasingly become vulnerable, with locals complaining of neglect and misuse. He stressed that the situation reflects poorly on the transport body’s image.

Proposal To Bring Back Heritage Routes

Singh suggested that the buses could be restored and reintroduced on select heritage routes, giving them a second life while preserving the city’s transport legacy.

BEST chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao acknowledged the proposal and directed the administration to examine its feasibility and submit a response.

From Beautification Project To Urban Eyesore

The buses were originally part of a 2021 beautification initiative. After being retired from active service, they were converted into a cafeteria, library, and art gallery, and placed in areas such as Kalbadevi and Bhendi Bazaar.

However, the project failed to sustain public engagement. Residents say the buses now lie abandoned, with structures deteriorating and turning into a nuisance. Nearly ₹69 lakh was spent on the initiative, which now holds little value.

Financial Strain And Recovery Efforts

According to Mid Day, the revival discussion comes at a time when BEST continues to face financial challenges, with accumulated losses of around ₹9500 crore. The undertaking has sought a one time support of ₹4000 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to clear dues and expand operations.

At the same time, recruitment has resumed and fleet expansion plans are underway. Officials aim to increase the fleet from 2500 buses to 5000 in the near term, with over 2000 new buses expected under central schemes.

A Chance To Restore Legacy

With Mumbai’s iconic double deckers holding nostalgic value, the proposal offers a chance to blend heritage with utility. Whether the plan materialises remains to be seen, but it signals an attempt to reclaim a piece of the city’s transport history while addressing present day challenges.

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