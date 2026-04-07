BEST Seeks ₹4,000 Cr From BMC For Gratuity Dues And Fleet Expansion As Financial Pressures Mount On Mumbai's Transport Undertaking | File Pic

Mumbai: Facing Rising financial pressure, Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has formally sought Rs 4,000 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), hoping the proposal will be cleared in the upcoming civic budget. The funds are aimed at addressing two critical priorities, clearing long-pending gratuity dues of retired employees and expanding the bus fleet. BEST currently operates a fleet of 2,760 buses across Mumbai.

Gratuity Payments and Fleet Expansion Target

Officials said a significant portion of the grant will be used to pay gratuity to employees who have already retired or are set to retire by 2027, a liability BEST has struggled to meet independently. The remaining funds will be utilised for fleet expansion, with the undertaking targeting the induction of 2,000 to 2,500 new buses by the end of the current financial year.

BEST has also approached the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries for 1,500 buses under central government schemes, with a focus on electric buses in line with Mumbai’s push to reduce pollution. These 1,500 buses are part of the overall 2,000–2,500 target for 2026–27 and not an addition to it.

As of now, BEST has received 934 out of 4950 buses ordered from three manufacturers. Of these, 734 buses have been delivered by Olectra-EVe Trans, 150 by PMI, and 50 by Switch Mobility.

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