CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Metro-9 Corridor Phase 1 From Dahisar East To Kashigaon, Bringing First Metro To Thane District | X @CMOMaharashtra

Mira-Bhayandar: The ambitious Metro-9 corridor, a vital link for the satellite city of Mira-Bhayandar on Mumbai's outskirts, has officially commenced operations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the first phase of the line, running from Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon, by flagging off the maiden train on Tuesday.

Historic Milestone for Thane District

This marks a historic milestone as the first metro service to run through Thane district, promising significant relief for commuters who have long struggled with heavy traffic congestion at the Dahisar Check Naka.

The ceremony, held at the Dahisar (East) Metro Station, saw the presence of several high-ranking officials, including Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, Transport Minister, Ritu Tawde, Mayor of Mumbai, Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA Commissioner

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister took a ride on the new metro to personally inspect the passenger facilities and infrastructure.

Phase 1: Key Details and Connectivity

The Metro-9 corridor is a 10.5 km elevated route connecting Dahisar (East) to Mira Bhayandar. The newly opened first phase covers 4.7 km and includes four key stations Dahisar (East), Pandurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon.

Authorities estimate that this service will reduce traffic congestion at the Dahisar Toll Plaza by 10% to 15%. By shifting approximately 20% to 30% of road commuters to the metro, the project is expected to significantly ease the burden on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

Metro-9 is integrated with Metro-7 (Dahisar to Andheri) and the upcoming 7-A (Airport Link) at Dahisar (East). This connectivity allows residents of Mira-Bhayandar to travel directly to the Mumbai International Airport via the "Red Line" network.

With planned multi-modal integration with bus services and auto-rickshaws, the new line aims to reduce the public's reliance on private vehicles, offering a faster and greener commute

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/