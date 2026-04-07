Mumbai EOW Files 275-Page Chargesheet Against Two Accused In Major Real Estate Fraud Case Involving ₹22 Crore Cheating

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has filed a 275-page chargesheet before the Esplanade Court against accused Amit Mahendra Ruparel and Kirti Manharlal Mehta in a major real estate fraud case. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has filed a 275-page chargesheet before the Esplanade Court against accused Amit Mahendra Ruparel and Kirti Manharlal Mehta in a major real estate fraud case. The chargesheet cites 12 witnesses and an FIR registered under sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), and 34 of the IPC.

Complaint by Homemaker in Andheri West

The case stems from a complaint filed by Mona Kiran Mehta (58), a homemaker residing in Andheri (West), who alleged that she was cheated of her rightful share in a redevelopment project. According to the complaint, her husband Kiran Mehta and brother-in-law Kirti Mehta had initially started a partnership firm, Shreeji Construction, in 2009 to undertake construction projects. The firm later acquired land bearing CTS No. 797/A at K.D. Compound, Link Road, Kandivali (West), and entered into an agreement with Sai Shraddha SRA Cooperative Housing Society for redevelopment of multiple plots.

Following the retirement of her husband from the firm in 2012, Mona Mehta was inducted as a partner. Over the years, additional partners were brought in due to financial constraints, and agreements were executed with multiple entities, including Buildwell Construction. In 2021, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Ruparel Group entities, under which the original partners were to receive ₹105 crore in consideration for transferring development rights.

Induction of Complainant as Partner

However, the complainant alleged that despite the agreement, she did not receive her entitled share of approximately ₹22 crore or equivalent flats. Instead, she claimed that her brother-in-law Kirti Mehta was allegedly given undue benefits, including multiple flats and shops in various projects.

The complaint further alleges that forged documents, including fake resolutions and retirement deeds, were created using her forged signatures and thumb impressions to falsely show that she had exited the partnership. These documents were allegedly submitted to government offices to facilitate the незакон transfer of rights and conversion of the partnership firm into a private limited company without her consent.

It is also alleged that the accused mortgaged the firm’s property and raised loans worth over ₹310 crore without her knowledge. Despite substantial progress in the redevelopment project and sale of flats worth around ₹275 crore, the complainant claims she was denied her rightful dues.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at Mahim Police Station in October last year. Following an extensive investigation, the EOW has now filed the chargesheet, naming Amit Ruparel, Kirti Mehta, and others for their alleged role in cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

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