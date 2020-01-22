BEST GM Surendra Bagde orders probe in death of bus driver

Mumbai: General Manager of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), Surendra Bagde has ordered an immediate inquiry in the death of 62-year-old BEST driver Babaramu Alkar.

Alkar, who died due to heart attack suffered chest pains on the morning of January 14, when he reported to duty on the Dindoshi depot.

Depot Manager (DM), DM Sapkale instructed the employees to take him to hospital as the pain increased and he was rushed towards the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Trauma Centre Hospital at Jogeshwari (East). Due to the heavy traffic, Sapkale couldn't make it to the hospital and took his last breathe on the way.

Meanwhile on the last BEST panel meet held on January 17, members of the committee sought immediate enquiry on the issue and equested medical reforms for the BEST employees.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, a senior BEST official informed BEST GM has passed orders to initiate an official enquiry. “GM has ordered an official enquiry, the report of the enquiry will be presented to the BEST committee by the GM himself, following which proper action will be taken,” stated Manoj Varade, a senior spokesperson of BEST.

Varade said a circular has also been passed by the GM ordering every depot manager to put out a list of health centres and hospitals in the proximity of the depot.