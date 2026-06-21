 'BEST Employees Need Justice, Not Threats': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Govt for issuing MESMA notices To workers Amid Ongoing Protest
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HomeMumbai'BEST Employees Need Justice, Not Threats': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Govt for issuing MESMA notices To workers Amid Ongoing Protest

'BEST Employees Need Justice, Not Threats': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Govt for issuing MESMA notices To workers Amid Ongoing Protest

Amid the ongoing BEST strike in Mumbai, Congress leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad criticised the Maharashtra government for issuing MESMA notices to employees. In a post on X, she said workers fighting for their rights should not be treated as criminals. Gaikwad alleged the government was suppressing the movement instead of addressing employees' demands and resolving the dispute.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
'BEST Employees Need Justice, Not Threats': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Govt for issuing MESMA notices To workers Amid Ongoing Protest
Congress leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad |

Mumbai: As the indefinite BEST strike continues across Mumbai, Congress leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Saturday said that BEST employees do not need threats, but justice.

Taking to her X account (formerly Twitter), Gaikwad wrote, "By serving MESMA notices, the BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of BEST employees. But the government should remember that an employee fighting for their rights is not a criminal, and those fighting for justice cannot be silenced by intimidation."

Criticising the government's handling of the issue, she said that instead of resolving the problem, the government was resorting to oppressive measures.

Coming down heavily on the state government, Gaikwad alleged that for years it had ignored the employees' demands, attempted to privatise BEST, put prime depots up for sale, and tried to curtail workers' rights. She further claimed that now that employees had raised their voices, the government was using MESMA as a tool to suppress the movement.

Congress Leader Questions Govt Over Strike

Questioning the government, Gaikwad asked, "Why have the employees been forced to go on strike?"

The indefinite strike launched by BEST employees after their demands remained unresolved has significantly affected office-goers and daily commuters across the city.

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Further attacking the government, Gaikwad said, "The government created the problem. Why should the employees and ordinary Mumbaikars bear the cost? What kind of justice is this? The BJP government doesn't want to save BEST and doesn't want to give justice to the employees—it just wants to crush the movement through suppression. This is not the path of democracy but the peak of the arrogance of power."

She further stated that those attempting to break the movement through MESMA notices should remember that while voices may be suppressed through threats, the fight against injustice cannot be stopped.

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Amid the ongoing strike and the difficulties being faced by Mumbaikars, Gaikwad urged the government to resolve the issue by accepting the legitimate demands of BEST employees and bringing an end to the protest.

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