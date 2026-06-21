'BEST Employees Need Justice, Not Threats': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Govt for issuing MESMA notices To workers Amid Ongoing Protest

Congress leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad |

Mumbai: As the indefinite BEST strike continues across Mumbai, Congress leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Saturday said that BEST employees do not need threats, but justice.

Taking to her X account (formerly Twitter), Gaikwad wrote, "By serving MESMA notices, the BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of BEST employees. But the government should remember that an employee fighting for their rights is not a criminal, and those fighting for justice cannot be silenced by intimidation."

BEST कर्मचाऱ्यांना धमक्या नकोत, न्याय हवा आहे!



मेस्माच्या नोटिसा बजावून भाजप सरकार BEST कर्मचाऱ्यांचा आवाज दाबण्याचा प्रयत्न करत आहे. पण सरकारने हे लक्षात ठेवावे की, आपल्या हक्कासाठी लढणारा कर्मचारी गुन्हेगार नसतो आणि न्यायासाठी लढणाऱ्यांना धमकावून गप्प बसवता येत नाही!



समस्या… pic.twitter.com/A0rNB4cQQt — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 20, 2026

Criticising the government's handling of the issue, she said that instead of resolving the problem, the government was resorting to oppressive measures.

Coming down heavily on the state government, Gaikwad alleged that for years it had ignored the employees' demands, attempted to privatise BEST, put prime depots up for sale, and tried to curtail workers' rights. She further claimed that now that employees had raised their voices, the government was using MESMA as a tool to suppress the movement.

Congress Leader Questions Govt Over Strike

Questioning the government, Gaikwad asked, "Why have the employees been forced to go on strike?"

The indefinite strike launched by BEST employees after their demands remained unresolved has significantly affected office-goers and daily commuters across the city.

Read Also BEST Employees Warn Indefinite Strike From June 19, Administration Invokes Essential Services Act

Further attacking the government, Gaikwad said, "The government created the problem. Why should the employees and ordinary Mumbaikars bear the cost? What kind of justice is this? The BJP government doesn't want to save BEST and doesn't want to give justice to the employees—it just wants to crush the movement through suppression. This is not the path of democracy but the peak of the arrogance of power."

She further stated that those attempting to break the movement through MESMA notices should remember that while voices may be suppressed through threats, the fight against injustice cannot be stopped.

Amid the ongoing strike and the difficulties being faced by Mumbaikars, Gaikwad urged the government to resolve the issue by accepting the legitimate demands of BEST employees and bringing an end to the protest.

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