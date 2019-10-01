BEST e-bus afire in Mulund; none hurt

Mumbai: An electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire outside the Mulund bus depot. According to the fire department, a call was received at 7.05am when the 302 bus route, which plies between Mulund and Sion depots, had just left the Mulund depot when suddenly, fire was erupted from the brake ‘liner’ of the bus.

“A minor fire erupted in the front tyre of the BEST electric bus. The fire was doused within a few minutes. No casualty was reported,” said a fire brigade official.

Although the incident was confirmed by the fire brigade, the BEST tweeted: "Prathamdarshiya maahiti anusaar maagil baajucha brake liner jaam zhaalyamulay dhoor disoon aale.

Yawar bus chalakane fire extinguishercha vaapar karoon dhoor aatokyaat aanle. Sadar bus pudhil parikshanakarita aagarat paathvinyat aali aahe."

("According to first-hand information because of the rear brake liner getting jammed, there was smoke seen. The bus driver used the fire extinguisher to put it out. Thebus has been sent to the depot for inspection.)

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at Devidayal Road in Mulund. Passengers saw fire and smoke coming out of the bus and they hastily evacuated along with the driver and conductor of the bus.

On July 31, a similar incident was reported at Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga, and within a few minutes, the bus was charred. Earlier on May 3, a BEST bus caught fire at Gokuldham stop in Goregaon. However no casualties were reported in these incidents.