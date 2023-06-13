 Best Bakery Incident: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBest Bakery Incident: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14

Best Bakery Incident: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14

The Best Bakery case refers to a gruesome incident of communal violence that took place in Gujarat during the post-Godhra riots in 2002. The Best Bakery, a popular bakery in Vadodara, was attacked on March 1, 2002, resulting in the deaths of 14 people, mostly from the Muslim community.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Best Bakery Incident: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14 | Twitter

A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday acquitted two persons in 2002 Best Bakery incident that took place during the Gujarat riots in which 14 persons died, including women and children.

What is Best Bakery Case?

The 2002 Best Bakery case refers to a gruesome incident of communal violence that took place in Gujarat during the post-Godhra riots in 2002. The Best Bakery, a popular bakery in Vadodara, was attacked on March 1, 2002, resulting in the deaths of 14 people, mostly from the Muslim community.

The incident gained national and international attention due to the brutality of the attack and allegations of police and judicial bias in handling the case. The victims' families and human rights organizations accused the local police and judiciary of negligence and deliberate mishandling of the investigation and trial, leading to a lack of justice for the victims.

In 2003, Zahira Sheikh, the key witness and survivor of the attack, retracted her earlier statements and claimed that she had been coerced and intimidated by powerful individuals into changing her testimony. Her statement raised serious concerns about witness tampering and the credibility of the judicial process.

Case transferred out of Gujarat

Following widespread criticism and pressure from civil society groups, the case was transferred from a Gujarat court to the Bombay High Court. In 2006, the Bombay High Court set aside the acquittals of all the accused in the Best Bakery case, citing lack of proper investigation, witness intimidation, and a flawed trial process. The court ordered a retrial outside Gujarat to ensure a fair and impartial hearing.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Best Bakery Incident: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14

Best Bakery Incident: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14

Indian Railways' Iti Pandey Scripts History, Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Complete Comrades Marathon

Indian Railways' Iti Pandey Scripts History, Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Complete Comrades Marathon

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near...

Pune News: Major Fire Breaks Out After Oil Tanker Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near...

CBI Books SoBo Firm For Duping Punjab National Bank To The Tune Of ₹9 Crore

CBI Books SoBo Firm For Duping Punjab National Bank To The Tune Of ₹9 Crore

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Pushing Minor Friend To Death In Belapur