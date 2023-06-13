Best Bakery Incident: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14 | Twitter

A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday acquitted two persons in 2002 Best Bakery incident that took place during the Gujarat riots in which 14 persons died, including women and children.

What is Best Bakery Case?

The 2002 Best Bakery case refers to a gruesome incident of communal violence that took place in Gujarat during the post-Godhra riots in 2002. The Best Bakery, a popular bakery in Vadodara, was attacked on March 1, 2002, resulting in the deaths of 14 people, mostly from the Muslim community.

The incident gained national and international attention due to the brutality of the attack and allegations of police and judicial bias in handling the case. The victims' families and human rights organizations accused the local police and judiciary of negligence and deliberate mishandling of the investigation and trial, leading to a lack of justice for the victims.

In 2003, Zahira Sheikh, the key witness and survivor of the attack, retracted her earlier statements and claimed that she had been coerced and intimidated by powerful individuals into changing her testimony. Her statement raised serious concerns about witness tampering and the credibility of the judicial process.

Case transferred out of Gujarat

Following widespread criticism and pressure from civil society groups, the case was transferred from a Gujarat court to the Bombay High Court. In 2006, the Bombay High Court set aside the acquittals of all the accused in the Best Bakery case, citing lack of proper investigation, witness intimidation, and a flawed trial process. The court ordered a retrial outside Gujarat to ensure a fair and impartial hearing.