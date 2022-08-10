Gujarat’s Best Bakery case: Plea of accused Harshad Solanki to transfer case rejected

Photo: Representative Image

The application of accused Harshad Solanki in Gujarat’s Best Bakery case in which he had sought the case be transferred to another court, was rejected on Wednesday. In the plea, he had levelled allegations against activist Teesta Setalvad that she had hatched a conspiracy to implicate innocents in the case.

Solanki claimed that the prosecution is tutoring witnesses while the court is not taking a proactive approach on matters. The prosecution had opposed the plea and told the court in its response that he had filed the plea with an ulterior motive. It said the allegations are not only detrimental to the judiciary but are absolutely false.

The incident at the bakery had taken place during the riots when a mob had burnt it down resulting in 14 deaths.