Belgaum border dispute: Border tense; Yediyurappa, Uddhav Thackeray burnt in effigy

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra were suspended this morning as reports came in that the situation may flare up any time.

With an anti-BJP dispensation taking over in Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders have, of late, been raising the ante and the latest in the series of provocative moves was a fiery press meet addressed by former Karnataka minister Basavaraj Horatti.

Addressing reporters in Belgaum, Horatti called Uddhav Thackeray a 'mischievous man' and wanted all MPs and MLAs of Belgaum district to gather at the border to send out a firm message that Belgaum belonged to Karnataka.

This led to tension at the border, especially in Belgaum which has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. As there was no sign of the tension abating, authorities suspended to and fro bus services between Belgaum and Kolhapur,

In a tit-for-tat act Yuva Sena workers led by Harshal Surve raised slogans against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and Horatti and burnt their effigies in Kolhapur.

They also stopped screening of a Kannada movie at Apsara Talkies and blackened billboards, having Kannada text, of some shopkeepers.

Belgaum has a sizeable population of Marathis. But Karnataka is fighting Maharashtra’s claim and has made Belgaum the second capital of the State and built a lavish legislature where sessions are held once or twice a year.