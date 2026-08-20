'Bech Khaoge Tum Desh Ko': Foreign Tourist Switches To Fluent Hindi After Mumbai Cab Driver Allegedly Demands ₹500 For 2 km Ride - VIDEO |

A viral video that is garnering widespread attention on the internet shows a Mumbai driver demanding Rs 500 for a 2 km ride from a foreign tourist.

The captured video shows the passenger repeatedly asking the cab driver what the distance covered was and how much he should pay. The cab driver, in his response, said it was nearly 20 km and that the passenger had to pay around Rs 500.

A Mumbai driver demanded ₹500 for a 2-km ride.

A Mexican tourist entered ₹5,000 on PhonePe and showed it to the driver. The driver immediately agreed.



Then came the twist. The tourist confronted him in fluent Hindi:



“Would you sell your own country?” 😤



In the end, he paid… pic.twitter.com/3tABgJYZf7 — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) August 20, 2026

The passenger even entered the amount of Rs 5,000 on PhonePe and showed it to the driver. The driver immediately agreed, while refusing to give any discount on the amount.

Tourist switches to fluent Hindi

However, the video then further shows the twisting part where the foreign tourist switches from English to fluent Hindi, shocking the cab driver. The passenger reportedly said in Hindi, “You would sell your own country”, 'Bech Khaoge Tum Desh Ko'.

The passenger, who is reportedly a Mexican tourist, confronted the driver and, in a sweet way, told the driver not to do such things, as it will bring shame to the country.

Passenger pays Rs 100

The passenger then, in the end, paid only Rs 100 for the ride via PhonePe. Even for this amount, the driver said that I knew you were from here and further requested the tourist to pay an extra amount of Rs 100. The passenger paid only Rs 100 and walked away from the cab, saying, “Atithi Devo Bhava.”

Moreover, the video also stated that a few greedy individuals should never be allowed to tarnish India’s long-standing tradition of hospitality.