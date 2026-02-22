 'Beam Completely Safe, Strong, & Stable': MMRDA Responds After Cracks Detected On Mumbai Metro 4 Pillar Near Ghatkopar’s R City Mall
The MMRDA issued a clarification after a viral video showed alleged cracks on a Metro Line 4 pillar near Ghatkopar’s R City Mall. After inspection, MMRDA said the visible lines were excess concrete slurry, not structural cracks, and added that the beam is completely safe and stable.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Sunday issued clarification after cracks were observed on a metro pillar beam near Ghatkopar’s R City Mall of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4. According to the MMRDA, it stated that the metro pillar is “completely safe, strong and stable.” In the video, which went viral on social media, visible cracks were shown on one of the pillars of the elevated corridor.

Replying to this, the MMRDA stated that area near the proposed Shreyas Cinema Metro Station on Metro Line 4 has been inspected and said that, "the line visible in the images presented is excess concrete slurry." It also added that the excess slurry has been removed.

Moreover, the MMRDA in its clarification also stated that, "during the inspection, no cracks were found on the surface anywhere, nor were any beams found to have developed splits".

In the end, it also shared videos and pictures of the location after the removal of the slurry and said, "beam at this location is completely safe, strong, and stable."

Video That Made MMRDA Issue Clarification

In the video, a person recording the video claimed to be near R City Mall in Ghatkopar and showed cracks of the under-construction Metro Line 4. 

The latest incident has come after a tragic incident occured in Mulund West on February 14, when a portion of the parapet wall of an under-construction Metro Line 4 collapsed. The debris fell on a passing autorickshaw and a car, killing one passenger and injured three others.

Meanwhile, since the Mulund slab collapse incident, several users on X have shared videos and photographs, raising concerns over cracks and structural issues along various stretches of the under-construction metro corridors in the city.

