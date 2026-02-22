Mumbai Metro Line 4 Scare, Crack Detected On Pillar Near Vikroli Station Days After Mulund Parapet Tragedy

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Line 4 project has once again come under public scrutiny after a netizen shared a video allegedly showing cracks on a metro pillar near the under-construction Vikroli station.

In the video, visible cracks can be seen on one of the pillars of the elevated corridor. Based on the audio in the clip, the person recording the video claims to be near R City Mall in Ghatkopar, indicating that the structure in question is part of the under-construction Vikroli Metro station stretch. The video has since been widely circulated on social media and has alerted civic authorities.

=The development comes days after a tragic incident in Mulund West on February 14, when a portion of the parapet wall of an under-construction Metro Line 4 bridge collapsed near Mulund Fire Station. The debris fell on a passing autorickshaw and a car, killing one passenger and injuring three others. The injured were rushed to a private hospital, where one victim was declared dead. One of the injured remains critical, while the others are reported to be out of danger.

Following the incident, authorities announced the formation of a 13-member “Special Intensive Safety Inspection Team” to examine possible lapses and assess structural risks along the route. As per the official order, construction work will resume only after the team submits its findings and necessary corrective measures are implemented.

The inspection team has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of all ongoing works, including verifying whether the actual construction aligns with approved architectural drawings. The decision has been described as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters and workers, particularly at project sites located above busy roads and public spaces.

Meanwhile, the Mulund collapse has triggered widespread outrage among residents. Since the incident, several videos and photographs have surfaced online, with citizens raising concerns over cracks and structural issues along various stretches of the Metro Line 4 corridor.

