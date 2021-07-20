Barge P305 accident: Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari felicitates Indian Navy officers for rescue efforts

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated the Commanding Officers of INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, who were instrumental in saving the lives crew members from the barge that sank off Mumbai coast during Cyclone Tauktae in May.

According to a release issued by the Raj Bhavan, Captain Sachin Sequeira of INS Kochi and Captain Prashant Handu of INS Kolkata were given certificates of appreciation by the governor at Raj Bhavan.

The governor applauded the officers and their teams for showing exemplary courage in rescuing crew members of barge P305, which housed personnel engaged in maintenance work of an offshore oil drilling platform of the state-run oil and gas major ONGC.

The barge with a crew of 261 and Tug Varaprada sank off the Mumbai coast during Cyclone Tauktae on May 17, in which 86 died.

The Commanding Officer of INS Talwar Captain Partha U Bhatt could not meet the Governor due to operational commitments, the release stated