Mumbai rains: Click here for water level in city’s seven lakes on July 20

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, the water level in seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis has increased to 33.22 percent due to the rains in the catchment area over the past few days.

Same time last year, the level in the lakes was 27.47 per cent of total capacity.

Apart from Tulsi and Vihar in Sanjay Gandhi Natioanl Park, the city receives water from Bhatsa, Tansa, Lower and Middle Vaitarna dams all located in Thane district, and Upper Vaitarna dam located in Nashik district.

On July 17, lake water level was at 17.24 per cent of total capacity.

Mumbai receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes. BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day to the city. Officials said current showers will help raise the lake levels. The total amount of water in all seven lakes is currently 4,80,783 ML; their cumulative capacity is 1,447,363 ML.

Check the detailed water level here: