Mumbai: Parking facility in Kandivli submerged, several cars damaged

The number of vehicles, including high-end four-wheelers, two-wheelers and autos, that were parked at an underground parking facility in Kandivli were completely submerged during the torrential rainfall on Sunday.

The parking facility was built by the BMC and is located in the basement of Vasant Pride building at Thakur Complex, Kandivli (E). The BMC said that a private contractor was appointed to looks after its maintenance.

According to BMC officials of R-south ward, adjacent to the parking lot there is a five-meter wide nullah, which overflowed.

“Water from the nullah flowed inside the building and the entire parking lot got flooded. Due to this, the vehicles that were parked there got damaged,” said an official. “Four large capacity pumps were used to drain out water from Sunday afternoon. Approximately, 80 lakh liters of water was drained out,” the official said. He also said that the exact number of vehicles that were parked inside the building during the time of flooding is yet to be ascertained.

Meanhwile, according to residents and elected public representatives, the water level rose up to 15 feet inside the parking facility. Local BJP corporator Sunita Yadav blamed concretisation of the nullah for the water-logging. Meanwhile, P. Velrasu - additional municipal commissioner (Projects) said that after studying the agreement signed with the private contractor who manages the facility, the BMC may think of providing compensation to the vehicle owners.