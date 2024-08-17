Bangladesh Unrest: Muslim groups In Mumbai Seek End To Violence Against Minorities | Vijay Gohil

Muslim groups have condemned the violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh in the aftermath of the student protest and the change of regime.

In an interaction with the media on Friday at the Sunni Masjid-e-Bilal on Shuklaji Street, the All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama, an organisation of religious scholars, and the Raza Academy, a Sunni group, demanded the cessation of violence against the Hindu, Christian, and other religious minorities in the country.

“A protest led by students against the government turned into violence against minorities. It is wrong and should not happen again,” said Maulana Saeed Noori, vice-president of the All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama and founder of the Raza Academy. “We are upset and angry that Hindus and Christians have been attacked. Words are not enough to condemn this,” said Noori.

Aslam Lakha, a trustee of the Sunni Masjid-e-Bilal, said that after the attacks, students came forward to protect temples. “The Ulema (organisation of religious scholars) have asked their communities to stop the violence,” said Lakha.

Noori said that the violence has now abated. “It will be good if the situation improves. If it gets worse, we in India will intensify our protests," said Noori, adding that the rioters who attacked Hindus were disrespecting the teachings of Islam.

The groups said they appreciated the fact that Mohammad Yunus, Nobel laureate and the caretaker Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has condemned the violence against religious minorities.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a message on microblogging site X about his conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart. Modi said, “Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.'