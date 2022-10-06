Bandra Worli Sea Link case study

36-year-old Chetan Kadam, a security supervisor at the toll-post located at the northern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and one of the five who died in Wednesday's road accident |

36-year-old Chetan Kadam, a security supervisor at the toll-post located at the northern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and one of the five who died in Wednesday's road accident involving an ambulance and four cars, had been commended by the police in 2021 when he helped them save a person from committing suicide by jumping off the BWSL.

Kadam was also the vice president of the Nationalist Congress Party’s youth wing in Mumbai. He had gone to the spot with other employees to help the passengers injured in the first accident. Kadam had taken an ambulance with him to rescue the injured.

“My brother was known for saving lives of people who used to come to the sea link to commit suicide. Kadam was even in the news in the past when he helped the police save a person from committing suicide. In a CCTV clip, Kadam was seen rushing to the person and pulling him down the bridge. He is survived by his wife and their three-and-a-half-year-old son,” said Kadam’s brother Prasad, who was waiting outside BYL Nair Hospital.

There was a huge gathering outside the mortuary at BYL Nair Hospital due to the death of Kadam. Amol Matele, NCP spokesperson, who was at Nair hospital to help Kadam’s family, said Kadam was always involved in social works and used to participate actively in festivals in his area.

“He was the sole breadwinner for the family as his brother had lost job during the pandemic. It’s been a year since Kadam had joined as supervisor and he has saved many lives at the sea-link. He died too early,” said Matele.