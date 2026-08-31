Bandra Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Megha Rawal Sent To 1-Day Police Custody In 8-Year-Old’s Death - VIDEO |

Mumbai: In the eight-year-old Ansh Ravindra Gupta hit-and-run case, accused 45-year-old Megha Rawal was produced before a court on Monday and was sent to one-day police custody for further investigation.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Eight-year-old Ansh Ravindra Gupta died after being hit by car near Jijamata Garden on August 30. The accused driver, 45-year-old Megha Rawal, was produced in court today and sent to one-day police custody for further investigation pic.twitter.com/iwjIjpqIV8 — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026

According to reports, the shocking incident occurred between 2:15 pm and 2:30 pm on St John Baptist Road, near Jijamata Garden in Bandra West. The road leads towards Mount Mary Church.

Ansh, who lived in the Kadeshwar area, had reportedly gone to the garden to play. While returning home, he was allegedly crossing the road when he was struck by an Innova Hycross SUV driven by Rawal.

Boy rushed to hospital

Following the incident, nearby residents rushed to the spot. An auto-rickshaw driver reportedly took the injured boy to Holy Hospital in Bandra West, where doctors declared him dead at around 3:45 pm.

Bandra Police subsequently reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. A case has been registered under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The charges relate to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, acts endangering life and dangerous driving.

Police are also verifying an eyewitness claim that Rawal was allegedly using a mobile phone while driving at the time of the incident.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A tragic road accident took place near Mount Mary Steps on Sunday, August 30, in which an 8-year-old boy, identified as Ansh Gupta, was killed after being hit by a car.



Parents of the deceased say, "Who will call us Papa and Mummy now? We want justice. My… pic.twitter.com/PwUykW80Je — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

Parents make allegations

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, Ansh’s parents alleged that Rawal was under the influence of alcohol while driving the SUV. The allegation is yet to be established, and the investigation is underway.

Who is Megha Rawal?

Rawal is reportedly a certified health coach, fitness nutritionist and entrepreneur based in Mumbai. She is the founder and director of Mezmo Candy, a health-focused confectionery brand launched in 2021. Her professional background has primarily focused on nutrition, clean eating and wellness, and she has also been involved in initiatives promoting healthier food choices.

Further details in the case are awaited.