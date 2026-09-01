Bandra Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Megha Rawal Sent To 1-Day Judicial Custody After Police Custody Ends; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: In the eight-year-old hit-and-run case in Bandra, accused Megha Rawal was produced before the Bandra Court on Tuesday. Rawal has been further sent to judicial custody after her one-day police custody ended earlier in the day. The victim’s family and local residents were also gathered outside the court and demanded strict actions against the accused.

Visuals of Rawal being taken to court have been circulating online. The footage also shows the victim’s mother pleading to the lawyer for justice for her eight-year-old son, who was the only child.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Accused Megha Rawal was produced before the Bandra Court in connection with the road accident that killed 8-year-old Ansh Ravindra Gupta. The victim’s family and local residents gathered outside the court and demanded strict action against the accused pic.twitter.com/QhxKU29hbW — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2026

Eight-year-old killed in crash

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday when eight-year-old Ansh Gupta was allegedly hit by an Innova Crysta in Bandra West. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by 45-year-old Megha Rawal.

Following the incident, an auto-rickshaw driver reportedly rushed the injured child to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra West. However, doctors declared Ansh dead at around 3:45 pm.

Rawal arrested after incident

Subsequently, after receiving information from bystanders, a team from Bandra Police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Rawal was taken into custody and later arrested. Experts from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) will examine the SUV, bearing registration number 24 BH 0455 B, to help determine the circumstances and exact cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness allegedly claimed that Rawal was speaking on the phone and that the SUV was travelling at high speed when the accident occurred. Police, however, said the eyewitness’s claims would be independently verified as part of the investigation.

Family makes allegations

The deceased child’s parents have also alleged that Rawal was under the influence of alcohol while driving and attempted to flee the spot after allegedly hitting Ansh. They further claimed that people who witnessed the accident stopped her from leaving.

Police have registered a case under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The charges relate to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, acts endangering life and dangerous driving.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.